Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi has been nominated as the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to replace the Bayo Adelabu who resigned to take on political office.

The new deputy governor had a professional stint at Citibank Nigeria Limited as the Head of Treasury Operations

Shonubi was responsible for IT infrastructure in Africa as a Director of Information Technology & Corporate Services for Renaissance Securities Nigeria limited.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari announced the nomination of Shonubi in a statement signed by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday, June 8, 2018.

His appointment is subject to Nigerian lawmakers’ confirmation.

Who is Adebisi Shonubi?

Until his nomination, he is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). Financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform, which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

He served as a Director of Information Technology & Corporate Services for Renaissance Securities Nigeria limited. In this position, Shonubi was responsible for IT infrastructure in Africa.

He is also a resourceful Information Technology-driven banker and has over 19 years experience. From 1999 to 2007, he worked and supervised the IT operational platforms of MBC International Limited as a Deputy General Manager, First City Monument Bank Limited as a Vice President.

The new deputy governor had a professional stint at Citibank Nigeria Limited as the Head of Treasury Operations from 1990 to 1993. He served as a Director of Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc. He served as Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc since September 3, 2009, until April 30, 2012.

He served as an Executive Director of Ecobank Nigeria Plc from May 2006 to March 2007. He serves as Chairman and Member of Audit Committee at Guinness Nigeria Plc. He has a Double Masters in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos.