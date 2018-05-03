A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed a coworker near the ticket counter at Philadelphia International Airport

news

A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed another airline employee at Philadelphia International Airport, the Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed to Business Insider.

The department said preliminary reports indicate that the stabbing occurred at Gate E6 in the secured area. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, and the suspect has been taken into custody. No passengers were harmed.

Some news outlets have reported that the victim has died.

According to WPVI, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.