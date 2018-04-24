Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A Facebook bear outlines 2 big risks to watch ahead of earnings (FB)

Finance A Facebook bear outlines 2 big risks to watch ahead of earnings (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research has a 'sell' rating on Facebook with a price target of $138 — about 13% below the stock's current level.

null play

null

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Facebook reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday after the closing bell.
  • Regulation and limits to global digital advertising growth are core components to Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser's bear case for Facebook.
  • Facebook is down more than 3% ahead of the earnings report.

Facebook faces considerable risk on two serious fronts, according to one of the most bearish Wall Street street analysts covering the stock: regulation, and the plateauing digital-advertising market.

The social media company will report first-quarter earnings after closing bell Wednesday. Wall Street expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.62 on revenue of $11.41. That would be EPS growth of 19.6% year-over-year, and revenue growth of 42.1% year-over-year. Wall Street's price target is $215.67 a share, and there are 42 'buy' ratings, with only 2 'sell' ratings.

Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research is one of those 'sell' ratings with a price target of $138 — about 13% below the stock's current level. In a recent telephone conversation and research note, he outlined his concerns about both increased regulation and digital ads.

Regulation

The EU regulation known as GDPR, set to be implemented on May 25th, is "going to have a negative impact on the market as a whole," Wieser told Business Insider. The regulation specifies how EU citizens' data can be used by companies, introducing strict new rules around gaining people's consent to process their data.

The rules could restrict ad spending, and that could make advertisers uneasy about how to market on the platform.

"It's the uncertainty that's the bigger problem," he said, adding that "they don't know what they have to do to be compliant." He added that "most advertisers are not ready for GDPR."

The GDPR rules will also require advertisers to get consent from users to use their personal data. If the user chooses to 'opt-in,' the advertiser can only use non-personal data.

"Who's going to opt-in for that?" Wieser said.

Facebook's custom audiences tool for advertisers relies on users opting in, and Wieser estimates that it accounts for one-quarter of Facebook's revenue. Wieser wrote in a recent note that "these issues could prove to be the catalyst that causes deceleration in growth of digital advertising."

Wieser also believes that the Federal Trade Commission poses a risk to Facebook in the wake of revelations that it allowed user data to be mined by outsiders such as Cambridge Analytica.

"US Federal Trade Commission and European regulators will look to fine Facebook in a meaningful way because of the Cambridge Analytica episode," he wrote in the note. And while the FTC poses a risk only in the form of a fine, Wieser still sees that as a minor risk.

Digital Ads

Wieser also thinks that the global digital advertising market is bound to slow down.

"I think the entire market will decelerate," he told Business Insider, noting that "economic growth correlates strongly with advertising growth."

So in the case of Facebook's revenue growth, "we're talking about a single-digit difference," he said. "From an investor perspective, it's meaningless."

Facebook is down 12% on the year.

Top 3

1 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its...bullet
2 Finance Tesla might have just won a victory in China — but it will be...bullet
3 Finance Millennial investors aren't feeling too good about Google...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead
Screen Shot 2018 04 24 at 1.08.14 PM
Finance Stocks are tumbling after the 10-year hits its highest level since 2014
Virgin Group and Virgin America founder Sir Richard Branson with the airline's flight attendants.
Finance We flew Virgin America one final time before it goes away forever — here's what it was like (ALK)
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York
Finance The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news