A crypto miner trolls Warren Buffett with bitcoin billboards outside his office (BRKB)

"Warren: You said you were wrong about Google and Amazon," the signs say. "Maybe you're wrong about bitcoin?"

Warren Buffett.

(Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images)
A cryptocurrency-mining company says it's trolling the billionaire investor Warren Buffett with billboards near his Omaha office.

Marco Krohn, the cofounder of Genesis Mining, on Wednesday tweeted photos of the signs, which refer to Buffett's recent admission that he was wrong about not investing in the mega-cap tech giants Amazon and Google in their early days.

"Maybe you're wrong about bitcoin?" the signs say.

At the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Buffett said bitcoin was "probably rat poison squared" and urged his fellow investors to avoid the "nonproductive" asset.

The prices of bitcoin and most other major cryptocurrencies have fallen dramatically this year — a steep departure from last year when they seemed to only move upward at a jaw-dropping pace. Bitcoin has declined by 40% since the start of 2018.

Genesis Mining runs a massive crypto-mining operation in Iceland. You can see photos of its gargantuan data center here.

