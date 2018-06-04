6 big brands back Super Eagles with over N6B for World Cup

news

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick stated that the football body has “entered into various partnership deals worth over $50 million since 2017.”

The Super Eagles’ participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia has attracted top global and Nigerian brands that include Coca-Cola, Nike, Cadbury and Nigerian Breweries.

Here are the six global brands that have backed the Nigerian Super Eagles with over N6 billion in its attempt at winning the biggest global football tournament in Russia.

Coca-Cola

Amount: N1.4 billion

In January 2018, Coca-Cola threw signed a partnership worth N1.4 billion with the NFF as the official soft drink partners for the World Cup. The move by Coca-Cola is expected to last five years with an option of renewal after expiration, hence severing Pepsi’s sponsorship relationship with the NFF for the duration. Coca-Cola, which is partnering FIFA as one of the official sponsors of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ensured the World Cup trophy touched down in Nigeria during its 2018 global tour.

Nigerian Breweries Plc

Amount: N2.2 billion

The Super Eagles again caught the attention of the Nigerian Breweries Plc during its attempt at winning the 2018 World Cup. NB’s partnership with NFF is valid for five years and worth N2.2 billion. To this end, one of the company’s biggest brands, Star Lager, was unveiled as the official beer sponsor of the Super Eagles to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. NB Plc is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, serving both Nigerian and West African markets with over 10 products.

Nike

Amount: N743 million

24 years after Nike signed a deal with the NFF as the kit sponsor of the Nigerian national football teams in 1994, the American sports company is back. Nike entered into an agreement to bankroll the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup after the expiration of the football body’s deal with Adidas. The three and half year contract is worth $750, 000 in its first year and $1million each year from 2016 till 2018. Already, the Super Eagles will get a $500,000 bonus from Nike after the Nigerian team qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Cadbury

Amount: Not Disclosed

With an undisclosed sum, Cadbury Nigeria Plc joined the list of NFF’s partners for the 2018 World Cup attempt by the Super Eagles. Cadbury signed one of its products, TomTom, as the ‘Official Candy of the Super Eagles’ in February 2018. The agreement will last for three years in the initial period with an option of renewal. While the actual figure of the deal was not revealed to the public by both parties - NFF and Cadbury - the deal is touted to be worth hundred millions of Naira.

WAPIC PLC

Amount: N500 million

In an unusual development, WAPIC insurance joined forces with the Nigeria Football Federation to sponsor the Super Eagles to attempt to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In March 2018, WAPIC Insurance plc signed an agreement worth N500 million with NFF. With the deal, WAPIC Insurance became the ‘Official Insurance Services Provider and Co-Sponsor of the NFF.’ The contract provides excellent safety and security for National Team players and officials while on duty and offers a well –paved route for them to have a better future through the proper pension fund.

Aiteo Group

Amount: N2.5 billion

Energy conglomerate, Aiteo Group, took the sponsorship of the Super Eagles and partnership with NFF to a whole new level with a whopping N2.5 billion. Aiteo’s described its N2.5 billion investment as a corporate social responsibility initiative targeted at enhancing the growth of Nigerian football, supporting its youth and fostering national unity. Two months before the World Cup, the indigenous oil giant signed N2.5 billion worth of sponsorship agreement to boost the confidence and performances of the members of the Super Eagles team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.