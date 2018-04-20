15 under-the-radar restaurants where you're most likely to dine next to a billionaire

news

Experiencing a culture's food is one of the most enjoyable parts of travel.

Amir Benesh, the CEO of LVH Global — a luxury home rental service that sets up ultra wealthy travelers in mansions, villas, and yachts during their luxurious vacations — knows a thing or two about how the rich like to travel.

"The typical net worth of our clients is between $30 million to $4 billion," Benesh told Business Insider. Most of their clients have an average annual income of $5 million.

A major part of traveling for anyone is experiencing the local food. However, for the ultra rich, getting a reservation at an exclusive spot might be a priority on their list of to-do's.

Benesh has seen many requests come through when it comes to where his clients want to eat. "As for restaurants, the ultra wealthy look for quality food, [and] mostly hype," he said.

"Those two often go hand-in-hand. People like to feel special. So getting into a place that has a reputation of being 'impossible' to get into makes gives people a sense of exclusivity," Benesh said.

Ahead, see where dinner reservations are being made across the world for the ultra wealthy, according to Benesh.

Catch L.A. — Los Angeles, California

This West Hollywood restaurant offers seafood towers starting at $99 and bone-in Ribeye for $105.

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare — Brooklyn, New York

A three-Michelin star restaurant, Chef's Table is Japanese inspired, and offers a $394.36 tasting menu.

Alinea — Chicago, Illinois

Alinea is one of the world's best restaurants and serves a multi-sensory, 16- to 18-course menu in the The Gallery Menu and it costs $285 to $345 per person, depending on the day of the week.

Lío — Ibiza, Spain

Lío, a restaurant and club in Ibiza, comes complete with cabaret performances.

Sukiyabashi Jiro — Tokyo, Japan

Considered one of the best sushi restaurants in the world, Sukiyabashi Jiro is also one of the hardest to get into. This tiny Tokyo establishment has hosted former President Barack Obama, and was also featured prominently in the documentary "Jiro Dreams Of Sushi."

Carbone, New York City — New York

Carbone is an Italian-American restaurant that's a part of the restaurant family Major Food Group. Carbone serves classic dishes such as seafood salad, linguine vongole, and Chicken Scarpariello. Reservations can be made up to a month in advance.

Le Coucou — New York, New York

In 2017, Le Coucou was given the title of "Best New Restaurant" by the James Beard Awards. Opened in June 2016, the French restaurant is helmed by Chef Daniel Rose, and was given a three-star review by New York Times food critic Pete Wells.

Club Les Palmiers — St. Tropez, France

Reserve a beach chaise lounge and dine on ceviche by the water at Club Les Palmiers in St. Tropez.

The Fat Duck — UK

Dining at The Fat Duck is about going on a journey that aims to bring you back to childhood. A reservation for the prix fixe menu costs around $462 per person.

Minibar by Jose Andres — Washington, DC

A study in avant-garde cooking, Minibar by Jose Andres can cost up to $565 per person.

Nobu Malibu — Malibu, California

Nobu Malibu offers beautiful ocean-front seating. Prices on the dinner menu range from $5 for spicy miso chips to $92 for the New York strip steak.

Noma — Denmark

Often called the "world's best restaurant," Noma has reinvented Nordic cuisine with a focus on ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores.

The Polo Bar — New York City, New York

Serving traditional American dishes, The Polo Bar is Ralph Lauren's New York restaurant with interior design that pays homage to equestrian heritage.

Quintessence — Tokyo, Japan

A three-star Michelin Japanese-French fusion restaurant, Quintessence offers a menu that changes on a daily basis.

Yam'Tcha — Paris, France

Yam'Tcha in Paris offers lunch menus at around $86 and a tasting menus at $185.