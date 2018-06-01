Home > Business Insider > Finance >

14 whistleblowers were paid N439M after tax evaders paid N13B

Finance 14 whistleblowers were paid N439 million after the Nigerian government recovered N13.8 billion from tax evaders

  • Published:

Kemi Adeosun narrated how the specific tax evasion tips helped the Nigerian government recover a total of N13.8 billion in its tax collection.

14 whistleblowers were paid N439M after tax evaders paid N13B play

Kemi Adeosun narrated how the specific tax evasion tips helped the Nigerian government recover a total of N13.8 billion in its tax collection.

(Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • 14 whistleblowers were paid over N439 million after  the recovery of N13.8 billion from tax evaders.

  • Adeosun said since the introduction of the whistleblowing policy, 1,231 whistleblowing tips have been received, 791 investigations undertaken and completed 534 of those investigations.

14 whistleblowers have been paid over N439 million for giving useful tips on tax evasion that led to the recovery of N13.8 billion by the government.

We recovered N13.8 billion as a result of these tax evasion tips,” Adeosun said after the payment of the funds to the 14 whistleblowers.

Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun narrated how the specific tax evasion tips helped the Nigerian government recover a total of N13.8 billion in its tax collection.

play FIRS chairman, Babatunde Fowler and Kemi Adeosun (FIRS)

 

“In May 2018, the ministry of finance paid N439,276,099.86 to about 14 whistleblowers who gave specific tips on tax evasion,” Adeosun noted.

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, Adeosun said since the introduction of the whistleblowing policy in December 2016, the Federal Ministry of Finance has received 1,231 whistleblowing tips, undertaken 791 investigations and completed 534 of those investigations.

ALSO READ: Property owners in the UK rush to regularise tax records in Nigeria

Adeosun also tweeted the activities of the ministry of finance after meeting with her predecessor and the former Managing Director of World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during the 53rd Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group Board of Governors, in Busan, South Korea.

The whistleblower is an employee that reports an employer's misconduct. There are laws that protect whistleblowers from being fired or mistreated for reporting misconduct. One of these laws is the Whistleblower Protection Act.

According to the policy in Nigeria, the government is to pay the whistleblower a recommended 2-5 percent of any amount recovered by a whistleblower.

Top 3

1 Finance Here is the amount each Nigerian State generated in 2017bullet
2 Finance Drugmaker Madrigal just came out with some promising data for...bullet
3 Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Femi Otedola has spent over N300M to boost his dad’s legacy
Finance Femi Otedola has spent over N300 million in 13-years to boost his father’s legacy
Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars
Finance Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars
Now you can get Nigerian Naira at N360 per dollar at any bank, here's how
Finance Now you can get Nigerian Naira at N360 per dollar at any bank, here's how
The police department vehicle was empty at the time of the collision, while the driver of the Tesla Model S sustained minor injuries.
Finance A Tesla Model S crashed into a parked police car while Autopilot was activated (TSLA)