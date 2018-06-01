14 whistleblowers were paid N439M after tax evaders paid N13B

news

14 whistleblowers were paid over N439 million after the recovery of N13.8 billion from tax evaders.

Adeosun said since the introduction of the whistleblowing policy, 1,231 whistleblowing tips have been received, 791 investigations undertaken and completed 534 of those investigations.

14 whistleblowers have been paid over N439 million for giving useful tips on tax evasion that led to the recovery of N13.8 billion by the government.

“We recovered N13.8 billion as a result of these tax evasion tips,” Adeosun said after the payment of the funds to the 14 whistleblowers.

Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun narrated how the specific tax evasion tips helped the Nigerian government recover a total of N13.8 billion in its tax collection.

“In May 2018, the ministry of finance paid N439,276,099.86 to about 14 whistleblowers who gave specific tips on tax evasion,” Adeosun noted.

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, Adeosun said since the introduction of the whistleblowing policy in December 2016, the Federal Ministry of Finance has received 1,231 whistleblowing tips, undertaken 791 investigations and completed 534 of those investigations.

ALSO READ: Property owners in the UK rush to regularise tax records in Nigeria

Adeosun also tweeted the activities of the ministry of finance after meeting with her predecessor and the former Managing Director of World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during the 53rd Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group Board of Governors, in Busan, South Korea.

The whistleblower is an employee that reports an employer's misconduct. There are laws that protect whistleblowers from being fired or mistreated for reporting misconduct. One of these laws is the Whistleblower Protection Act.

According to the policy in Nigeria, the government is to pay the whistleblower a recommended 2-5 percent of any amount recovered by a whistleblower.