10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, AAPL, FB, MTCH)

Top US officials are sending fresh warnings about the massive new trade deal between the US, Canada, and Mexico. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at a Chamber of Commerce event that a new NAFTA deal must be reached in the next two weeks — or approval by the current Congress would be "on thin ice."

Here comes the Fed. Markets are pricing in a 34.2% chance the Fed hikes at Wednesday's meeting, Bloomberg's World Interest Rate Probability data shows.

Global demand for Chinese goods falls for the first time in over a year. In a sign that global demand is softening, the new export orders subindex of the Caixin-IHS Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell for the first time in 17 months.

New Zealand unemployment hits its lowest level in a decade. New Zealand’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in early 2018, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Apple beats and announces a massive buy back plan. The tech giant beat on both the top and bottom lines and said it was buying back $100 billion of stock and raising its dividend by 16% to $0.73 a share.

Snap is getting clobbered after blaming its app redesign for a big revenue miss. The Snapchat owner tanked 16% in after-hours trading Tuesday after reporting revenue of $230.7 million, missing the Wall Street consensus of $244.93 million.

Tinder owner Match Group just got Amazon'd by Facebook. Shares of Match Group, the owner of dating app Tinder, plunged more than 22% Tuesday after Facebook announced at its F8 developers conference that it was adding dating features to its main platform.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (-0.27%) trailed in Asia and Germany's DAX (+1.16%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,655.

Earnings reporting is heavy. CVS, MasterCard, and Wayfair report ahead of the opening bell while Fitbit, Spotify, Square, and Tesla release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. ADP Employment Change will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 3 basis points at 2.99%.