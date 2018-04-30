news

Forte Oil Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc and Learn Africa Plc led the top 10 companies on the price gainers table as the Nigerian stock exchange, (NSE) All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 1.05% and 1.34% to close the week at 41,244.89 and N14.940trn respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE AseM, NSE Insurance, and NSE Industrial Goods indices that depreciated by 0.92%, 0.82%, 1.57% and 4.89% respectively.

Last weeks' trading was characterised by Friday's month-high of 1.21% as the resurgence of gains pushed the ASI to its highest weekly gain in 12 weeks.

Forte oil led the top price gainers with a gain of N7.75, representing a 20.69%, Nestle Nigeria appreciated by N192.50 kobo, representing a 13.53% increase, Learn Africa gained 15 kobo at 12.50%, Veritas Kapital gained 3 kobo to represent 12% increase, Consolidated Hallmark closed 3 kobo at 10.34% change, International Breweries gained N4.30 kobo at 9.05% change while NEM Insurance, Linkage Assurance, Wapic Insurance and Honeywell Flour gained 23 kobo, 0.06 kobo, 0.04 kobo and N0.18 kobo respectively.

Top 10 price gainers for the week ended April 27, 2018:

1. FORTE OIL PLC

2. NESTLE NIGERIA PLC

3. LEARN AFRICA PLC

4. VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

5. CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC

6. INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.

7. N.E.M INSURANCE CO (NIG) PLC.

8. LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

9. WAPIC INSURANCE PLC

10. HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC

On the flip side are Unity Bank, Glaxo SmithKline, Jaiz Bank, Mutual Benefits, Skye Bank, NPF Micro-finance, Continental Reinsurance, Wema Bank, Fidson Healthcare and Lafarge Africa Plc.

A total turnover of 1.825 billion shares worth N24.653 billion in 23,148 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 3.008 billion shares valued at N30.296 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,036 deals.

Financial Services Industry

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.360 billion shares valued at N14.642 billion traded in 12,118 deals; thus contributing 74.51% and 59.40% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Consumer Goods Industry

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 124.816 million shares worth N6.910 billion in 3,709 deals.

Oil and Gas Industry

The third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 112.479 million shares worth N1.389 billion in 3,429 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Law Union And Rock Insurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Zenith International Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 581.018 million shares worth N7.098 billion in 4,283 deals, contributing 31.83% and 28.79% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively

Thirty-three (33) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than thirty-six (36) in the previous week. Forty-one (41) equities depreciated in price, higher than thirty-three (33) equities of the previous week, while ninety-five (95) equities remained unchanged lower than one hundred (100) equities recorded in the preceding week.

Previous week, the stock closed bearish as the Nigerian stock exchange, (NSE) All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 0.28% to close the week at 40,814.89 and N14.743 trillion respectively.

The 10 top companies that led the price gainers chart week ended Friday, April 20, 2018, include Oando Plc with a gain of N2.70, representing a 39.13%, Jaiz Bank which appreciated by 15 kobo, representing a 21.13% increase, Skye Bank gained 15 kobo at 18.75%, Julius Berger gained N3.50 kobo to represent 14.39% increase, Unity Bank closed 16 kobo at 14.41% change, Northern Nigerian Flour mill Plc gained 60 kobo at 9.60% change while NEM Insurance, Regency Alliance, Eterna Plc and Ecobank Transnational gained 22 kobo, 2 kobo, 37 kobo and N1. 10 kobo respectively.