Natures Gentle Touch :  Ultimate guide to a good natural hair

More and more women across Nigeria are embracing their natural hair- and in creative ways too.

You can’t but admire the beauty and radiance they exude when you see them. This year alone has witnessed several brides, celebrities and girls-next door boldly rocking their natural hair-dos at major events.

Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute hosted myriads of these natural hair lovers at their recently held Natural Hair Workshop. The ladies had fun discussing with fellow natural hair enthusiasts, shared tips with one another and learnt from professional hair stylists across the country.

The red carpet was lit with different ladies flaunting their hair amidst all fanfare.

If you missed this edition of the workshop, you can join in on the next one, simply call any of these numbers 09083411912, 07038321653.