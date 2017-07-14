Laolu Senbanjo :  Bvlgari collaborates with top Nigerian artist for limited edition scent

Laolu Senbanjo collaborates with Bvlgari on a limited edition male scent; 'Man In Black Essence' by Bvlgari.

The top Nigerian artist lands a collaboration for Bvlgari's African inspired fragrance where he designs the brand new limited edition bottle in bold black and gold with Yoruba tribal art cast in monolithic silhouette.

The scent features a "magnetic masculine scent" and is presented strong, masculine, bold yet modern.

The excited artist took to Instagram to share a peek at the collaboration and shots of his customized fragrance from the brand with a caption; LAOLU X BVLGARI "When you tap into your Ori, you can move mountains."-Laolu Senbanjo

At first they will ask why you're doing it. Later they will ask how you did it. I am evidence of this philosophy... No one can steal what is mine".

This exclusive limited edition retails at £61.60 for a 100ml bottle. Laolu Senbanjo has worked with Beyonce, Solange, Adidas and more global brands.