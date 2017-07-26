Kylie Jenner :  Beauty entrepreneur shares a peek at all pink 'Birthday Collection'

For her 20th birthday, Kylie Jenner is teasing a peek at a new 'Birthday Collection' in shades of pink.

Set to launch on August 1st 2017, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur shares a first look at the collection dolled up in different shades of pink with pretty little details.

The collection from the first images shared via Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram shows a limited edition lipstick, a lipkit, lip glosses, mini lip sets in matte and shine, eyeshadow palette, loose powder highlighters and a pretty makeup bag amongst the items she showed off.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian launches KKWBeauty brand

Kylie Jenner's makeup line have gotten rave reviews in recent time and only recently big sister Kim Kardashian launched her own cosmetics line ( Kim Kardashian Beauty ) shortly after partnering with Kylie Cosmetics.

The 'Birthday Collection' launches on August 1st 2017 only on kyliecosmetics.com