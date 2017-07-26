Kylie Jenner :  Beauty entrepreneur shares a peek at all pink 'Birthday Collection'

For her 20th birthday, Kylie Jenner is teasing a peek at a limited 'Birthday Collection' in pink. Get a first look at it.
Set to launch on August 1st 2017, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur shares a first look at the collection dolled up in different shades of pink with pretty little details.
The collection from the first images shared via Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram shows a limited edition lipstick, a lipkit, lip glosses, mini lip sets in matte and shine, eyeshadow palette, loose powder highlighters and a pretty makeup bag amongst the items she showed off.
Kylie Jenner's makeup line have gotten rave reviews in recent time and only recently big sister Kim Kardashian launched her own cosmetics line (Kim Kardashian Beauty) shortly after partnering with Kylie Cosmetics.
The 'Birthday Collection' launches on August 1st 2017 only on kyliecosmetics.com