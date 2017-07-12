Home > Beauty >

Halimat, Zahra Buhari look fresh-faced in new makeover photos

Halimat, Zahra Buhari First sisters look fresh-faced in new makeover photos

Both married, the sisters still make out time to attend events and you better believe that they would turn up all glammed up.

Zahra Buhari play

Zahra Buhari

(instagram)

Zahra Buhari President's daughter is stunning in makeover photos
Seeing Halimat and Zahra Buhari in their latest makeover photos might delude you into thinking that things couldn't be better.

The first sisters looked stunning and fresh-faced in their new makeover photos which were shared on Instagram.

Both married, the sisters still make out time to attend events and you better believe that they would turn up all glammed up.

Halimat Buhari play

Halimat Buhari

(instagram)

 

With their makeover done by makeup artist, Hermossa, they both looked delectable rocking gorgeous burgundy outfits with white headtie.

While Zahra opted for a cool look and soft pink natural lipstick, Halima dazzled with plum coloured lips.

The pair also looked just as perfect to Gov. Amosun's child's wedding which took place over the weekend.

