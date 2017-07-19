Few's Next Face 2017 :  Few models collaborates with IMG for Africa's biggest scouting competition

Few Models Nigeria partners with IMG Models for the debut edition of Few's Next Face competition.

The Nigeria based model agency is set to host Africa's biggest scouting competition in collaboration with IMG Models on 29th-30th July 2017.

IMG Models, a division of IMG Worldwide an international model management firm with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Milan, Paris, and Sydney!

Barely two years old Few Models has quickly cemented the agency as a foremost Nigerian boutique modeling Agency discovering top models; Elizabeth Ayodele, Olamide Ogundele and Bola Edun who have walked the runway for major brands including Fendi, Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent.

This strategic partnership allows FEW Models continue its mandate of discovering girls from the most unexpected places from across the continent, training and placing them in agencies across the world, but only this team as an exclusive to IMG Worldwide.

Free open casting will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on 29th July 2017 from 8am where the agency and its partner IMG Models will look for the finalists who are to compete on the 30th July at the Federal Palace Hotel at a grand unveiling of the winner.

Winner will walk away with a 2-yr modeling contract with IMG Models Worldwide, 2-yr modeling contract with FEW Models, a cover page of a Nasty Boy Magazine and $2,000 cash prize!

You can register for free to attend the casting at www.fewmodels.com

FEW's Next Face is proudly supported by Pulse NG, BellaNaija, A Nasty Boy and Accelerate TV.