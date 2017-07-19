Home > Beauty >

Few's Next Face 2017 :  Few models collaborates with IMG for Africa's biggest scouting competition

Few's Next Face 2017 Few models collaborates with IMG for Africa's biggest scouting competition

Few Models Nigeria partners with IMG Models for the debut edition of Few's Next Face competition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian makes international runway debut with Fendi
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model walks for Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr-old IMG signee is cover girl for 'A Nasty Boy'
Milan Fashion Week See Fendi's Fall 2017 R-T-W presentation
Urban And Chique Womenswear brand explores floral designs with The Amelia Collection
Omolola Ruth Adebayo Leggy Nigerian model signs with Milan based agency
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Few Models Nigeria partners with IMG Models for the debut edition of Few's Next Face competition.

The Nigeria based model agency is set to host Africa's biggest scouting competition in collaboration with IMG Models on 29th-30th July 2017.

IMG Models, a division of IMG Worldwide an international model management firm with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Milan, Paris, and Sydney!

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Ayodele makes international runway debut with Fendi

Few's Next Face competition play

Few's Next Face competition

 

Barely two years old Few Models has quickly cemented the agency as a foremost Nigerian boutique modeling Agency discovering top models; Elizabeth Ayodele, Olamide Ogundele and Bola Edun who have walked the runway for major brands including Fendi, Miu Miu, Yves Saint Laurent.

This strategic partnership allows FEW Models continue its mandate of discovering girls from the most unexpected places from across the continent, training and placing them in agencies across the world, but only this team as an exclusive to IMG Worldwide.

Free open casting will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on 29th July 2017 from 8am  where the agency and its partner IMG Models will look for the finalists who are to compete on the 30th July at the Federal Palace Hotel at a grand unveiling of the winner.

Few's Next Face competition play

Few's Next Face competition will hold on 29th-30th July 2017

 

Winner will walk away with a 2-yr modeling contract with IMG Models Worldwide, 2-yr modeling contract with FEW Models, a cover page of a Nasty Boy Magazine and $2,000 cash prize!

You can register for free to attend the casting at www.fewmodels.com

FEW's Next Face is proudly supported by Pulse NG, BellaNaija, A Nasty Boy and Accelerate TV.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Beauty Review Glutathione; Sad reason why skin bleaching won't go...bullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 effective way to get rid of eye bags fastbullet
3 Natures Gentle Touch How brand supports your natural hair journeybullet

Beauty

Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder
Beauty Tip Of The Day Have you tried the powder before foundation technique?
Laolu Senbanjo X Bvlgari Man In Black Essence fragrance
Laolu Senbanjo Bvlgari collaborates with top Nigerian artist for limited edition scent
Kink Lash Eyelashes
Pulse Beauty List 5 raved Nigerian owned makeup products of 2017 so far
Zahra Buhari
Halimat, Zahra Buhari First sisters look fresh-faced in new makeover photos