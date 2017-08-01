When it comes to beauty products, people with deeper skin tones are usually at a disadvantage as their options are limited.

If you have a darker skin, then you probably understand what it means to go to a cosmetic shop with the aim of getting a certain product only to find out that the brand doesn't have that product.

Actually, darker skins are more elastic and are more susceptible to inflammation triggered by acne, sun or any other irritant.

And this is one major factor that contributes to the limited availability of black people's products.

Despite the fact that the varieties of products lining beauty counters are supposed to come in every shade and for every skin type (whether dry or oily), they don't; and it is becoming difficult to find the perfect products for dark skin

However, here are some beauty products that are definitely good for the dark skin.

1. Sunscreen

Black skin has increased melanin production which protects your skin from UV rays that could damage it and helps you keep that youthful look, so as a black person you don't really need to worry about getting wrinkles.

Despite all these, black skin is not invincible. Specialist advice that all races should wear sunscreen daily to avoid unwanted skin problems.

Try the Clarins sunscreen care oil spray SPF 30. It gives long lasting protection against the sun.

2. Moisturizer

Having a dry skin doesn't mean that your skin can't look radiant. You can prevent your skin from looking ashy by applying moisturizer immediately after a bath, while your skin is still damp.

Because when the skin is damp, it absorbs more hydration due to the open pores.

To keep your skin looking radiant and ash free, try Jergens ultra healing extra dry skin moisturizer.

3. Contour

Who doesn't love a good contour? This is the latest trend in makeup right now. It is so difficult and frustrating to find a shade dark enough to use on your face but fear not, you can try & amp; other stories face contour cream.

It is a dark-brown translucent cream that is suitable for all skin tones but is especially good for darker ones.

4. Foundation

For all black women, all that can be said is that concerning the never ending search for the perfect shade of foundation is that the struggle is real.

Black comes in so many beautiful and diverse shades, making it not an easy task to get the shade that matches you perfectly.

Important to note is: The best way to know your perfect shade is to use a tester and blend it into your jaw line, if it practically vanishes into your skin then it’s good for you.

Try using Covergirl Queen collection all day flawless 3- in-1 foundation which gives you a light weight finish or MAC mineralize moisture SPF 15 foundation.

5. Balm

Your knees and elbows are usually the darkest part of your body due to burnt friction caused by rough clothing, kneeling, bending e.t.c.

It will be nice for you to make those areas a little bit brighter. This can be done by rubbing them with a sliced lemon and then proceeding to add a hydration like Bag Balm.

6. Body wash

The super sensitive skin of black people makes it advisable for them to use Dove deep moisture body wash. And this is so because it does not irritate the skin.