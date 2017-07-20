Home > Beauty >

Beauty Tip Of The Day :  3 Mascara mistakes to stop making

Beauty Tip Of The Day 3 Mascara mistakes to stop making

Although mascara use is common there are mistakes ladies especially make that doesn't give the desired effect or shorten its use.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Beauty Tip Of The Day Naturalistas, this fulani inspired braids + clean beat is a must try
Beauty Tip Of The Day If you want clear, glowing skin try Dimma Umeh's routine!
Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 effective way to get rid of eye bags fast
Beauty Tip Of The Day Have you tried the powder before foundation technique?
Beauty Tip Of The Day How to keep any lipstick on for longer in 5 simple steps
Beauty Tip Of The Day These 3 foundations are must haves for this rainy season
Beauty Tip Of The Day 2 great lipwears to play up your look this rainy season
Beauty Tip Of The Day Nose contour in easy steps? Deola Omogemura shows how
Beauty Tip Of The Day GOOD & BAD Ingredients to look out for when picking out a cleanser
Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 qualities of a great cleanser
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mascaras are gold! They can play up the eyes in any way desirable.

Mascara is used to achieve volume and length on the lashes even without falsies (false eyelashes). They are makeup must haves.

Mascara is preferably owned for everyday wear in black and other colours for more bolder looks.

Although mascara use is common there are mistakes ladies especially make that doesn't give the desired effect or shorten its use.

Mascara play

Never pump the wand into the mascara tube

(Reader's Digest)

 

1. Applying too many coats

Coating the lashes over and over in mascara doesn't necessarily mean the effect will be 10x better, it just ends up getting the lashes clumpy. The more you coat the lashes with products, the more artificial it looks and the whole essence of wearing a mascara is to add volume and length as natural looking as possible.

ALSO READ: 3 tried & tested makeup products you can substitute for another!

It works better to get the type of mascara for the desired effect e.g  a lash lengthening mascara to lengthen lashes, voluminizing to add volume to the lashes and so on but never coat the lashes over and over, that's just tacky.

2. Pumping the wand

Pumping the wand into the mascara container is a big NO. Almost every lady makes this mistake thinking they are digging in to scoop products where really they just keep pumping air into the bottle.

When you pump the mascara wand to get more of the product, you are introducing air into the tube which slowly dries out your mascara/thickens it making it clumpy and when you apply this to the lashes they flake off in bits and pieces from your lashes which is just gross!

If you want a second coat, dip in the wand once to get more product.

Dior Show play

Dior Show Mascara

(Qmin)

 

ALSO READ: How to create intense smokey eyes + bold lips

3. Not changing mascara often

Mascara should be changed after every three months! This is to make sure germs are not transferred back and forth.

Studies show that after three months, there is a possibility that bacteria will grow on the wand and inside and of course inside the tube, when this is used back and forth infections can happen as well as itchy or red eyes.

As with anything that gets close to the eyes, make sure mascara are replaced every three months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ibidunni Ighodalo Beauty queen, daughter is stunning in new photosbullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 effective way to get rid of eye bags fastbullet
3 Beauty Tip Of The Day Naturalistas, this fulani inspired braids +...bullet

Beauty

Few's Next Face competition
Few's Next Face 2017 Few models collaborates with IMG for Africa's biggest scouting competition
HOW NATURES GENTLE TOUCH SUPPORTS YOUR NATURAL HAIR JOURNEY
Natures Gentle Touch How brand supports your natural hair journey
Toke Makinwa
Pulse Beauty Review Glutathione: Sad reason why skin bleaching won't go out of trend
Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder
Beauty Tip Of The Day Have you tried the powder before foundation technique?