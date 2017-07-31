Home > Arts & Culture >

Tom Bob :  Street artist gives turns city into a playground

Tom Bob Street artist gives turns city into a playground

Tom Bob animates mundane street furniture like manhole covers, electric meters and pipes, making them seem alive.

  • Published:
play Tom Bob's street art (Instagram)

"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play
FCMB Bank presents Art Express 115
'No More Lies' Play set to hit Lagos theatre stage this weekend
Architecture Photography This couple travel the world to take pictures of stunning artistic buildings
Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is hiding in Anambra
Mary Ogochukwu This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Nigerian celebrities
Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful black women bodies are
Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans
Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces
Negative Drawing This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New York-based street artist Tom Bob is giving mundane bits of the cityscape cartoon life and character, turning the city into a beautiful playground.

Tom Bob animates mundane street furniture like manhole covers, electric meters, pipes and bike racks of the urban landscape in New York City, New Bedford, Massachusetts, and other locales, transforming and making even the innocuous objects seem alive and adorable.

play

 

Whether it's turning storm drains into Oreos, a drain pipe becoming the trunk of a smiling elephant, a barred window becoming an open bird cage, an electrical outlet becomes a man brushing his giant teeth, electric meters becoming monkeys and lobsters or a sewer drain, Blinky, Tom Bob's work exposes and allows us to see new, fun possibilities in public spaces and appreciate them likewise.

play

 

Known for his formal works on Randall’s Island at the Governor Ball and some street signs hacks, Bob's work reminds us of cute playgrounds we always want to find ourselves in.

play

 

Check out some of Bob's work in the gallery.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 The Igala Kingdom Their culture, beliefs, marriage, and history.bullet
2 "Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in...bullet
3 Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is...bullet

Arts & Culture

Negative Drawing This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted
"Hausa People" London based illustrator captures history and culture of this ethnic group
Realistic Wood Art Can you spot which of these food items is an artwork?
Mary Ogochukwu This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Nigerian celebrities