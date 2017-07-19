Home > Arts & Culture >

Seun Adeyemi :  Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans

Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans

Thanks to Damien Hirst, Nigerian artist Adeyemi was inspired to create these beautiful pieces as way of introducing young Nigerians to our old artworks.

  • Published:
play Royal heads (Instagram/ Seun Adeyemi)

Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces
Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit's seeds into beautiful pieces that can be worn as pendant
Art Investment Want to be a collector of art? Here's what you should do
Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Bilikisu Sungbo Is the Queen of Sheba buried in Ijebu?
Nike Art Gallery, Hourglass Gallery Here's why you should visit these art centres more often
Liquid Art Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids
Illusion Art 6 mind blowing paintings that will make you look twice
Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thanks to Damien Hirst, Nigerian artist, Seun Adeyemi, was inspired to create these beautiful pieces as a way of merging modern day fashion with old Nigerian artwork.

Following the British artist, Hirst's uncanny resemblance of Nigeria's "Ori Olokun" Ife sculpture at the Venice show some months ago, Adeyemi finds a way to introduce young Nigerians to old works of Nigerian art in his ongoing series he titles "iloveartng Royalhead."

play I love art Royal heads bySeun Adeyemi (Instagram/ Seun Adeyemi)

 

According to the Adeyemi, "The core idea behind the series is to promote our culture by giving Africa's artistic representation – with a focus on the past – a feeling of life and uniqueness."

Although a little bit mysterious, the concept and idea behind this series is definitely a good one and highly important to the art community of the nation.

play I love art Royal heads bySeun Adeyemi (Instagram/ Seun Adeyemi)

 

According to him, starting this serious held a lot of views and criticism. "It was a bit mysterious, creepy to some people and some others loved the concept behind the project.A week later the British artist, Damien Hirst presented his attempted work from one of Nigeria’s oldest artworks – The Bronze Head from Ife and Nigerian artists came out to try and support the past Nigerian relics and artworks which were dubbed and recreated in recent times with any ties of acknowledgement."

play I love art Royal heads bySeun Adeyemi (Instagram/ Seun Adeyemi)

 

While we bring ourselves to accept this weird looking images of sculpted heads on human body, we're definitely happy to know more of our art history.

More

Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful black women bodies are
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful furniture...bullet
2 Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit's seeds into beautiful pieces that can...bullet
3 Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful...bullet

Arts & Culture

Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings
Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Purple Hibiscus
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel