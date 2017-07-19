Seun Adeyemi :  Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans

Thanks to Damien Hirst, Nigerian artist, Seun Adeyemi, was inspired to create these beautiful pieces as a way of merging modern day fashion with old Nigerian artwork.

Following the British artist, Hirst's uncanny resemblance of Nigeria's "Ori Olokun" Ife sculpture at the Venice show some months ago, Adeyemi finds a way to introduce young Nigerians to old works of Nigerian art in his ongoing series he titles "iloveartng Royalhead."

According to the Adeyemi, "The core idea behind the series is to promote our culture by giving Africa's artistic representation – with a focus on the past – a feeling of life and uniqueness."

Although a little bit mysterious, the concept and idea behind this series is definitely a good one and highly important to the art community of the nation.

According to him, starting this serious held a lot of views and criticism. "It was a bit mysterious, creepy to some people and some others loved the concept behind the project.A week later the British artist, Damien Hirst presented his attempted work from one of Nigeria’s oldest artworks – The Bronze Head from Ife and Nigerian artists came out to try and support the past Nigerian relics and artworks which were dubbed and recreated in recent times with any ties of acknowledgement."

While we bring ourselves to accept this weird looking images of sculpted heads on human body, we're definitely happy to know more of our art history.