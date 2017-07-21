Rice Tart :  Want to turn your leftover rice into a new dish? Here's how (video)

Rice tart is an incredibly delicious delicacy that allows you make the best use of your left over rice.

Ric tart is more like rice pudding in a baked form.

Ingredients

For the rice tart

1. Milk

2. Vanilla essence

3. Butter

4. Eggs

5. Sugar

6. Cooked Rice

7. Pepper

For the crust

1. Butter

2. Salt

3. Flour

4. Water

Preparations

For the crust

1. Combine flour and salt in bowl. Add some butter and water and mix till a dough is formed.

2. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and flatten it using a rolling pin. Make sure it is wide enough to enter the size of baking pan you want to use.

3. Grease baking pan with some butter and place the flattened pastry in it. Trim off the excess and use a fork to make holes on the crust. Set it aside

For the rice tart

1. Put the leftover rice in a pot. Add the milk, vanilla essence and pepper (dry pepper preferably). Put some water and cook until the rice becomes very soft, stirring continuously.

2. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add it to the pot of rice. Stir and cook it for some more time till the rice is very soft.

3. Pour the rice (semi liquid) on the crust which you made earlier.

4. Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until it is slightly brown.

5. Sprinkle some sugar on it.

There you go. Enjoy your Rice tart.