Rice Tart :  Want to turn your leftover rice into a new dish? Here's how (video)

Rice tart is more like rice pizza, rice cake or better still baked rice pudding.

  • Published:
play (Bionic bites)

Ukpo Ogede How to make super delicious plantain moi moi
DIY Recipes How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan
Ace Desire There's a new type of Zobo drink that is alcoholic
Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare super sweet soy milk
Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable
Coconut Cupcakes How to make this tongue-biting tart
Beans Pudding How to make moin moin with leaves (pictures)
Rice, Beans... 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
DIY How to cook Ogbono soup
Rice tart is an incredibly delicious delicacy that allows you make the best use of your left over rice.

Ric tart is more like rice pudding in a baked form.

play Rice Tart (NYT Cooking)

 

Ingredients

For the rice tart

1. Milk

2. Vanilla essence

3. Butter

4. Eggs

5. Sugar

6. Cooked Rice

7. Pepper

For the crust

1. Butter

2. Salt

3. Flour

4. Water

Preparations

For the crust

1. Combine flour and salt in bowl. Add some butter and water and mix till a dough is formed.

2. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and flatten it using a rolling pin. Make sure it is wide enough to enter the size of baking pan you want to use.

3. Grease baking pan with some butter and place the flattened pastry in it. Trim off the excess and use a fork to make holes on the crust. Set it aside

play Make the crust and spread it around the greased pan. Trim the edges and prick the crust with a fork. (The full help)

 

For the rice tart

1. Put the leftover rice in a pot. Add the milk, vanilla essence and pepper (dry pepper preferably). Put some water and cook until the rice becomes very soft, stirring continuously.

play Add milk into the rice and cook until it's soft (Mum's kitchen with Mirka Van Gils/YouTube)

 

2. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add it to the pot of rice. Stir and cook it for some more time till the rice is very soft.

3. Pour the rice (semi liquid) on the crust which you made earlier.

4. Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until it is slightly brown.

play Put it in the oven and bake (Mum's kitchen with Mirka Van Gils/YouTube)

 

5. Sprinkle some sugar on it.

There you go. Enjoy your Rice tart.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

