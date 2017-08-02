Home > Arts & Culture >

Pulse Art Review :  Henrimoweta African art gallery is indeed a home for African art lovers

Pulse Art Review Henrimoweta African art gallery is indeed a home for African art lovers

With incredible African dancers and drummer welcoming every visitor of the gallery, I can't wait to explore the interior of the Henrimoweta African art gallery.

  • Published:
Image

Henrimoweta African art gallery is the home for African art.

The gallery, which is visibly located somewhere around Adetokunbo Ademola road, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a one room gallery which plays host to anything African, from paintings to sculptures.

Henrimoweta African art gallery is a classic gallery with an artistic aura around it.

play Henrimoweta African art gallery (Pulse)

 

Like a plate of sweet jollof rice calling everyone around with its aroma, the gallery offers even more just by passing by.

With incredible African dancers and drummer (in form of sculptures) as well as beautiful portraits and flowers signalling and beckoning on you every passerby to take a sneak peek at the beautiful gallery, Henrimoweta gallery opens an open and welcoming arm to every visitor of the gallery.

play Henrimoweta African art gallery (Pulse)

 

Thanks to the neat, glass slides, I can already get a glimpse of what's going on inside the gallery and yeah, with such warm reception from the performers outside (dancer and drummer), I sure can't wait to get into this gallery.

The one room, 3 months old gallery is a definition of beauty and organisation at the peak in an art gallery.

With all types of sculptures (big, small and tiny) all lined up in a corner of the room, I could evidently see how pleased they were to see me because they were all well arranged. I mean, there was absolutely no cause to fight for my attention, as they all well spaced.

play Henrimoweta African art gallery (Pulse)

 

The portraits were arranged around the entire room with a mirror somewhere close to the entrance, giving these portraits multiple effects.

So, if thought everything African art was limited to just sculptures and paintings, at Henrimoweta's, you're sure going to get a change of mindset as the gallery also had the native African fabrics as part of its collections.

play Henrimoweta African art gallery (Pulse)

 

Even though everything about this gallery is African, it has this modern vibe, colour and setting that brings an awareness of the present in the midst of everything African.

Henrimoweta African art gallery, though a small a pretty small gallery, is a true definition of African art.

"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play
Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
