Paper Sculptures :  You probably thought these birds are real, right? I thought so too

Colombian artist, Diana Beltran Herrera, has a way of intriguing us with her incredible paper bird art.

Through attaching together little pieces of coloured paper, Herrera creates amazing bird sculptures which are inspired by the beauty of birds’ wings in motion.

Speaking about how she recreates these three-dimensional collages, Herrera said, "I do use photographs, is the first resource. I draw these birds in illustrator and print the drawing in the real size of these animals, so I get the idea of their bodies and volume. This is pretty much all I need and keep the photograph during the process to follow colour scale and details."

Apparently, Herrera who has a thing for bird and concerned with the ethical treatment of animals, especially when it comes to the illegal wildlife trade of birds happening in her country has found a way to express her interest mixed with her craft.

She started her art a few years ago by combining her love colour and pattern by collecting some books of plasticine to get ideas of how to work characters and things that had volumes.

Herrera's works have led her to work with private commissions and creating pieces for several luxury brands.