Home > Arts & Culture >

Olamide Babajide :  This Nigeria lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces

Olamide Babajide This Nigeria lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces

Instead of increasing the quantity wastes in the country, Babajide reduces them by turning them into beautiful interior decorative materials.

  • Published:
Furniture made of recycled tyres play Furniture made of recycled tyres (Pearl Recycling)

Art Investment Want to be a collector of art? Here's what you should do
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
Wanderlust Exhibition explores the emotional and physical effects of migration
Redemption Photo exhibition documents artist's healing journey from a near death experience
Bilikisu Sungbo Is the Queen of Sheba buried in Ijebu?
Jordan Griska Artist creates wrecked Mercedes-benz with 12,000 mirrors
DIY Best tutorials on making your own bracelet
Inside Out Art exhibition raises campaign for Hepatitis B awareness
Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rather than increasing the number of waste and trash in the environment, this Nigerian lady, Olamide Babajide turns them into stunning furniture pieces.

Founder of Pearl Recycling, a company that transforms recyclables like car tires, magazines, straws, plastics and wood among other things into household items, Babajide is a computer science graduate who has found a beautiful to rid the environment off trash.

Olamide Babajide play

Olamide Babajide

(Pearl Recycling)

 

Babajide's company, which was launched in 2014 with 5,000 U.S dollars which she won through an entrepreneurship programme, was inspired by her trip to the United Arabs Emirates where she discovered that a piece of art that cost several hundreds of dollars was actually made from corn shrubs.

“Over time I noticed that waste is a general problem, waste management is a problem in Nigeria that we have not been able to find a solution for. Most times we see the government coming up with sanctions, threats and you know penalties but it’s not working,” she said.

play Flower vases made from recycled wine bottles (Pearl Recycling)

 

“We lay our hands on any waste products, and we partner with some youths, who provide us with waste, and we pay them a token amount to support them.”

The company employs three staff members and has trained about 20 people to make both functional and ornamental pieces.

According to Babajide, “We are not like the everyday interior décor merchants, but ours is a different blend of interior crafting, where exquisite office equipment, like shelves, are used to beautify homes. Our personal decors are made from recycled products like woods, bottles and metals, which we turn to wall mirrors, wall frames and flower vase from unused materials.”

play Cushion chair made from recycled tyre (Pearl Recycling)

 

She has also exhibited her work in parts of Africa and the Middle East and her products cost from 5,000 naira to 20,000 naira.

Not only is Babajide helping to tackle the issue of waste management in Nigeria but she is also creating employment opportunities for the masses. If that isn't inspiring, then I don't know what is.

More

Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit seeds into beautiful pieces that can be worn as pendant
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit seeds into beautiful pieces that can be...bullet
2 Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be...bullet
3 Erotica And Art Thomas Poulton's 20th century art [18+ PHOTOS]bullet

Arts & Culture

Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Purple Hibiscus
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
Liquid Art Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids