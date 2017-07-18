Olamide Babajide :  This Nigeria lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces

Rather than increasing the number of waste and trash in the environment, this Nigerian lady, Olamide Babajide turns them into stunning furniture pieces.

Founder of Pearl Recycling, a company that transforms recyclables like car tires, magazines, straws, plastics and wood among other things into household items, Babajide is a computer science graduate who has found a beautiful to rid the environment off trash.

Babajide's company, which was launched in 2014 with 5,000 U.S dollars which she won through an entrepreneurship programme, was inspired by her trip to the United Arabs Emirates where she discovered that a piece of art that cost several hundreds of dollars was actually made from corn shrubs.

“Over time I noticed that waste is a general problem, waste management is a problem in Nigeria that we have not been able to find a solution for. Most times we see the government coming up with sanctions, threats and you know penalties but it’s not working,” she said.

“We lay our hands on any waste products, and we partner with some youths, who provide us with waste, and we pay them a token amount to support them.”

The company employs three staff members and has trained about 20 people to make both functional and ornamental pieces.

According to Babajide, “We are not like the everyday interior décor merchants, but ours is a different blend of interior crafting, where exquisite office equipment, like shelves, are used to beautify homes. Our personal decors are made from recycled products like woods, bottles and metals, which we turn to wall mirrors, wall frames and flower vase from unused materials.”

She has also exhibited her work in parts of Africa and the Middle East and her products cost from 5,000 naira to 20,000 naira.

Not only is Babajide helping to tackle the issue of waste management in Nigeria but she is also creating employment opportunities for the masses. If that isn't inspiring, then I don't know what is.