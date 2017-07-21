Home > Arts & Culture >

No More Lies :  Play set to hit Lagos theatre stage this weekend

No more lies, a play filled with love, betrayal and forgiveness captures one man's quest for vengeance and revenge till the lies are fractured and the truth is revealed

  • Published:
play (Femi Salawu)

A psychological thriller entitled No More Lies hits the stage this weekend in Lagos.

The thought-provoking play, written and directed by Awoba Bob-Manuel, starring Ashionye Raccah, Simi Hassan and Evaezi Ogoro among others is set to bring life and fireworks to the theatre stage on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

play (Femi Salawu)

 

The play which is produced by Phoenix Ensemble will be screened at the Agip Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Showing 3 and 6pm daily, it promises to be a roller-coaster ride of twists and turns.

Other members of the exciting cast include Moses Samuel as well as Chiquita Ezenwa, Nengi Adoki, Chidi Okeke, Gbolahan Gibbs, Mandu Okpako, Helen Omideyi and Vincent Zakari.

play (Femi Salawu)

 

No More Lies is an adaptation from Private Lies by Tyrone Terrence. The play captures one man's quest for vengeance and revenge till the lies are fractured and the truth is revealed. It is a story of love, lies, betrayal, forgiveness and redemption.

Speaking about the play, Awoba revealed her excitement with the cast and crew. “This play is something every regular theatre goer and first-timer wants to experience and connect with. Our production team have been working on this for months now and I can tell you that this be will be a rich experience for we the cast and the audience alike,” she explained.

