Nike Art Gallery, Hourglass Gallery :  Here's why you should visit these art centres more often

It probably seems unnecessary to visit an art gallery with the numerous numbers of online galleries on the internet.

Although, almost every image is mades available on the internet by artists, leaving people to view their works online and decide if they like it enough to leave their house to visit the gallery, or attend the opening reception. Viewing artwork on the Internet is like driving through the rain. Although, with the wipers, you could see through and manage a drive down to your destination, the picture of the road is never as clear as it'll be on a hot sunny day. Besides, seeing a person's picture all over the internet doesn't give you the actual connection with the person.

With a lot of good art galleries in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, there are more than a hundred reasons to visit these galleries more often. Here are 5 of the incredibly beautiful galleries in Lagos and reasons you should visit these galleries more often.

With a good number of art pieces covering the walls and floor of this four-storey gallery, visiting this gallery will definitely not leave you uninspired. From the sculptures to the paintings, there's inspiration in every corner of the museum-like gallery. Why shouldn't any art lover soak him/herself in the beauty and wealth of art in this gallery?

This gallery doesn't only sell but teaches art. The gallery which displays finished art pieces also reveals the creative processes involved in a section of the gallery dedicated to the young at art.

So, if you find yourself interested in African and it's culture, Signature beyond gallery houses African arts, ranging from sculptures to paintings, telling the story of native Africa through the eye of an artist.

You probably weren't born in the days when the only way you could listen to a piece of music was with the aid of some round looking flat wide plate one could regard as a disc and the DJ would probably have to roll and roll to get it playing or perharps you were born, but feel like you really need to go back in time, Nimbus gallery offers you this vintage part of art, alongside other contemporary art pieces in display.

With a lot of young artists flooding our art timelines and all, it feels like the older ones are lost somewhere amidst the younger ones. Visiting this gallery exposes you once again to a set of beautiful and quality works created by the experienced hands of older artists.