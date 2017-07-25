Home > Arts & Culture >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Abike" by George Ebuka shakewords

Nigerian Student Poetry "Abike" by George Ebuka shakewords

At your sight I wallow in thoughts..The goddess of beauty and love..

  • Published:
play Beautiful Abike (Instagram)

Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you should know
Nigerian Student Poetry "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibeh
American Gods The resurrection of deities
Cynthia Emili Nigerian author launches new book with book reading and signing
Book Review Folake Olagunju reviews Teju Cole's "Everyday is for the thief"
Nigerian Student Poetry "Dark Rites" by Benson Monday Joseph
Enjoy Lagos Brand celebrates “Lagos at 50” with a new edition of its premium coupon book
Nigerian Student Poetry "Tell Zuma she's a black" by Obochi Moses
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled
Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Is it the sun that sets in your heart

Or the moon that rises on your feet

That flames this heart of mine

With love and emotions?

 

Abike òmó Balogun,

Your smile dazzles

Like a silver lining in the blue sky

And your laughter –

A lyric to tame a wild heart.

 

Abike…

At your sight I wallow in thoughts                

Has Orisa Osun                      

The goddess of beauty and love

Descended in human flesh

Or just nature in her perfection?

 

Abike...

Every king deserves a queen,

For a queen makes a complete king,

Take my hand

And we shall build a kingdom of love.

 

I am the slave boy that

Calms the Oba's heart with my flute

I am the sweet voice that sings your oriki

With the birds in the bush.

 

Abike...

I am the unseen hand that caresses you to sleep,

The one that rests a troubled heart

With sweet lullabies and songs of hope.

 

Do not despise me in my rags,

For in it I am contented,

Do not look for cowries in my pocket,

For penury has left nothing in it but holes.

Abike...

 

I shall send my words to the king,

If my head be cut off for the wishes of my heart,

Then I shall die with smiles on my lips

For out of bravery

Come the wishes of a slave before the king.

 

George Ebuka shakewords is a final year student of Mass communication at the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu state. Aside poetry, he does drama as a major specification in creative writing. He hails from Enugu state.

More

Nigerian Student Poetry "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omenga
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is...bullet
2 FCMB Bank presents Art Express 115bullet
3 Architecture Photography This couple travel the world to take...bullet

Arts & Culture

Mary Ogochukwu This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Flavour and Phyno that goes viral
'No More Lies' Play set to hit Lagos theatre stage this weekend
Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans
Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful black women bodies are