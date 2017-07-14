MTN Foundation :  Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students

The 10th graduation of the MTN Foundation MUSON scholars was a success as guests, delegates, executives, parents, and well-wishers came out en-masse to celebrate with the graduates from the prestigious MUSON School of Music in Onikan, Lagos.

The event, which marked the 10 edition of the graduation, held over two days with day one kicking off last Friday with a top-notch concert performance by the graduating class. The night featured an extensive mix of musical medleys by the musical scholars and beneficiaries of the MTN Foundation Music Scholarship Programme.

The 26 graduating scholars shone on the stage as they showcased their expertise in playing various musical instruments, and flaunted their vocal dexterity, to the delight of the music lovers present. One of the graduating students, Anuoluwapo Ruth, spoke at the graduation saying, “It is like a dream come true, today, I am proud to have graduated from the best music school in Nigeria. All thanks to MTN Foundation for making this dream possible.”

Day two was the graduation ceremony which was heralded by the presentation of diplomas to the graduating students, along with prizes and awards to some of them who exhibited MTN values such as Leadership, Integrity, Can-Do Spirit, Innovation and Relationship. This was according to the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma, who presented the awards.

However, the MTN Foundation Prize for Best graduating student went to Anuoluwapo Ruth, a trumpet player; while David Chibuike and Godwin Chukwudi won second and third place prizes respectively.

Since inception, MTN Foundation in partnership with MUSON, has awarded music scholarships to 302 talented students, most of whom received the prestigious, internationally-recognized, MUSON Diploma in Music. This is part of MTN Foundation’s sustainability efforts in grooming musical talents in Nigeria.

See more pictures from the events in the folder above;

