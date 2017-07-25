Mary Ogochukwu :  This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Flavour and Phyno that goes viral

Nigerian artist, Mary Ogochukwu, is currently trending on social media after showing off some of her amazing art pieces.

Ogochukwu, a talented artist showcased her stunning paintings of some Nigerian music star Chinedu Okoli, known by his stage name Flavour N’abania, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike who goes by the stage name, Phyno, Rihana, Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy and others.

Working majorly with pencil, charcoal and oil, this young artist blows our mind with these stunning replications of the famous artists.

Check out more photos of Ogochukwu's work in the gallery.