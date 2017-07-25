Home > Arts & Culture >

Mary Ogochukwu :  This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Flavour and Phyno that goes viral

Ogochukwu is the creative finger behind the stunning portraits of Nigerian music star Flavour N’abania, Phyno and a couple other celebs.

Nigerian artist, Mary Ogochukwu, is currently trending on social media after showing off some of her amazing art pieces.

play Mary Ogochukwu's painting of Flavour (Instagram)
 

Ogochukwu, a talented artist showcased her stunning paintings of some Nigerian music star Chinedu Okoli, known by his stage name Flavour N’abania, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike who goes by the stage name, Phyno, Rihana, Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy and others.

play Mary Ogochukwu's painting of Emmanuella (Instagram)

 

Working majorly with pencil, charcoal and oil, this young artist blows our mind with these stunning replications of the famous artists.

play Mary Ogochukwu's painting (Instagram)

 

Check out more photos of Ogochukwu's work in the gallery.

(instagram)

