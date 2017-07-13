Home > Arts & Culture >

Liquid Art :  Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids

With liquids like milk and water being an inspiration, artist, Aravis Dolmenna, creates artworks which are totally beautiful.

Zebra liquid art (Aravis Dolmenna/Instagram)

It's no news that art is all about creativity and innovation.

It's totally incredible to see how some artists dive deep into the sea of creativity, allowing their creative juice run and producing stunning artworks that don't only leave us bewildered but gives us reason to also want to dive into such creativity and give room for a flood.

Anyway, from toothpick, chewing gum, food, balloon and other incredible mediums, artists keep defining that art is life indeed. I mean, how else can you explain how a person turns random materials into a beautiful piece of art? Let's check out some beautiful artworks made with liquids, thanks to Aravis Dolmenna.

Spider web liquid art (Aravis Dolmenna/Instagram)

 

With every liquid being a source of inspiration source, like water, milk, the artist creates incredible artworks on plain backgrounds

According to Dolmenna who started developing her artistic style when my son introduced her to Instagram, keeping the images simple, usually with plain backgrounds and only natural light is what she does.

Aravis Dolmenna feet liquid art (Aravis Dolmenna/Instagram)

 

"I look at ordinary objects I have around the house from a different angle," she says.

Like me, you're probably wondering how she does this. For crying out loud, liquids always conform to the shape of whatever container they find themselves. So, how challenging is this?

Aravis Dolmenna's liquid art (Aravis Dolmenna/Instagram)

 

Of course, there's nothing easy or simple about creating art like this. "Liquid pictures have to be done quickly or they lose their shape, no more than 10 minutes," Dolmenna explains. "You do have to work quite quickly with these liquid pictures as they "spread" after a few minutes."

While this form of art might not be as simple to create as it looks, it sure has our thumbs up.

