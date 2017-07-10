Inside Out :  Art exhibition raises campaign for Hepatitis B awareness

With so many scrupulous diseases flying everywhere around the world, art exhibition "Inside Out", creates a platform for awareness of one of such diseases, Hepatitis B.

Thanks to May Palette, a volunteer organisation of young minds based in Abuja, Nigeria, working to utilise art as a positive tool of communication and expressing concerns on development and trending issues in our society, the fund raising charity art exhibition of the modern and contemporary art exhibition "Inside Out" was initiated.

The volunteer organisation, May Palette work with the aim to positively deploy art to sensitive people and organisations to social issues and challenges that impact and diminish the meaning and quality of our people. "We are equally convinced that together, with like-minded people and organisations, we can collectively work towards addressing these life challenges and hopefully add value, dignity by improving the conditions that will enhance the wellbeing of the less privileged and privileged amongst us."

"Inside out" opens this Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria and runs until Friday, July 14, 2017, from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.