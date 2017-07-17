Hyper-realism Art :  5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings

I bet a good number of us are more familiar with hyper realism drawings than hyper realism paintings.

Hyper realism artworks have a way of playing tricks on our mind, giving us the false impression that they are real. I guess that's why they have often been referred to hyper-realism works after all.

Hyperrealism is a contemporary school of painting that evokes the illusion of photography.

Unlike photorealist painters who sometimes make aesthetic alterations and consciously omit some details in order to emulate photographic images, hyper-realists, on the other hand, are more mindful of every detail and take a more literal approach in presenting their works.

Scrolling through these works, you'll definitely be tempted to believe that the works aren't real and the artists are just playing a fast one on you. Guess what, they aren't.

Here are some of the astonishing hyper realistic paintings you should see.

1. Olumide Oresegun

Oresegun is a Nigerian artist who draws inspiration from his community in making his hyper realistic pieces.

2. Robin Eley

Looking more like a photograph than a painting, Eley explores the perception of isolation in the modern world, and the plastic wrap in his pictures works as a medium for this, since “it is something you can see through, but not feel through."

3. Tjalf Sparnaay

Artist Sparnaay brings the everyday life trivial subjects to sight with his paintings and blows them up to enormous sizes, like thunder on the retina.

According to Sparnaay, "My paintings are intended to enable the viewer to experience reality again, re-discover the essence of the object which has become so commonplace. I want to return to the DNA of the universal structure in all its beauty. I call it "the beauty of the ordinary '."

4. Don Eddy

American painter, Eddy explores the nature and concept of reality and visual perception with his arts.

5. Jason de Graaf

Graaf creates his art by adding illusions of depth not typically found in photographs. “I don't strictly adhere to the reference material at hand,” he explains. “I use my subject as a springboard and a means to explore my ability as a picture maker. I use colours and composition intuitively with the intent of imbuing my paintings with emotion, mood and mystery. Throughout, I try to remain open to new ideas and surprises as the painting unfolds.”