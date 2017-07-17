Home > Arts & Culture >

Hyper-realism Art :  5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings

Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be mere paintings

Hyper realism artworks have a way of playing tricks on our mind, giving us the false impression that they are real. Here are some.

  • Published:
play Jason de Graaf hyper realistic art (my modern met)

Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
Art Investment Want to be a collector of art? Here's what you should do
Redemption Photo exhibition documents artist's healing journey from a near death experience
Liquid Art Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids
Denim Art Can you believe these paintings were actually made with jeans?
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
DIY Best tutorials on making your own bracelet
Nike Art Gallery, Hourglass Gallery Here's why you should visit these art centres more often
Wanderlust Exhibition explores the emotional and physical effects of migration
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I bet a good number of us are more familiar with hyper realism drawings than hyper realism paintings.

Hyper realism artworks have a way of playing tricks on our mind, giving us the false impression that they are real. I guess that's why they have often been referred to hyper-realism works after all.

Hyperrealism is a contemporary school of painting that evokes the illusion of photography.

Unlike photorealist painters who sometimes make aesthetic alterations and consciously omit some details in order to emulate photographic images, hyper-realists, on the other hand, are more mindful of every detail and take a more literal approach in presenting their works.

Scrolling through these works, you'll definitely be tempted to believe that the works aren't real and the artists are just playing a fast one on you. Guess what, they aren't.

Here are some of the astonishing hyper realistic paintings you should see.

1. Olumide Oresegun

play Olumide Oresegun's hyper realistic art (Pri)

 

Oresegun is a Nigerian artist who draws inspiration from his community in making his hyper realistic pieces.

2. Robin Eley

play Robin Eley's hyper realistic art (Oddee)

 

Looking more like a photograph than a painting, Eley explores the perception of isolation in the modern world, and the plastic wrap in his pictures works as a medium for this, since “it is something you can see through, but not feel through."

3. Tjalf Sparnaay

play Tjalf Sparnaay's hyper realistic art (Gizmodo)
 

Artist Sparnaay brings the everyday life trivial subjects to sight with his paintings and blows them up to enormous sizes, like thunder on the retina.

According to Sparnaay, "My paintings are intended to enable the viewer to experience reality again, re-discover the essence of the object which has become so commonplace. I want to return to the DNA of the universal structure in all its beauty. I call it "the beauty of the ordinary '."

4. Don Eddy

play Don Eddy's hyper realistic art (Gizmodo)
 

American painter, Eddy explores the nature and concept of reality and visual perception with his arts.

5. Jason de Graaf

play Jason de Graaf hyper realistic art (My modern met)
 

Graaf creates his art by adding illusions of depth not typically found in photographs. “I don't strictly adhere to the reference material at hand,” he explains. “I use my subject as a springboard and a means to explore my ability as a picture maker. I use colours and composition intuitively with the intent of imbuing my paintings with emotion, mood and mystery. Throughout, I try to remain open to new ideas and surprises as the painting unfolds.”

More

Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit seeds into beautiful pieces that can be worn as pendant
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Erotica And Art Thomas Poulton's 20th century art [18+ PHOTOS]bullet
2 Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks to real to be...bullet
3 Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit seeds into beautiful pieces that can...bullet

Arts & Culture

Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Purple Hibiscus
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
Liquid Art Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids