Hear Word :  Elvina Ibru, Omonor says stage play will help Naija women raise children

Hear Word Elvina Ibru, Omonor says stage play will help Naija women raise children

Hear word, a collection of monologues, is a play about Naija women talking about true life situations to inspire other everyone faced with violation.

"Hear word! Naija women talk true" is a collection of true-life stories about Nigerian women

The critically acclaimed theatre play features a good number of Nigeria’s best stage and screen actresses including Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott, Elvina Ibru, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Omonor, Rita Edward, Debbie Ohiri and Oluchi Tochukwu, directed by the venerable theatre director, and founder of IOpenEye; Ifeoma Fafunwa.

Cast of Hear word (Bellanaija)

 

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria team about the play, Actress and producer, Elvina Ibru alongside the renowned stage play performance artist, Omonor. Hear word, they say is an inspiring piece for Naija women.

"Hear word is women talking true about life situations, not just situation that affects women but people in the word. So, if you're coming to watch hear word, you're going to hear word and you're going to hear it as it is." Omonor said.

Apparently, "Hear word" sounds like a play for the elderly. So, what's the impact of this play on the younger generation?

Elvina Ibru (Guardian)

 

"I imagine that it's even more prevalent for people that are young because they still have a chance," Ibru said. "I mean the show is about self-resilience, it's about teaching women that they are more than not just myth, that they contribute to the society and that whatever is being done in way of violation in any form against women is not right. So, for the younger one, it's even more important because the older ones may be a bit stuck in their ways."

"The message is strong and really hits people" Omonor added.

"Hear word! Naija women talk true" sounds more like a play for women. Are men also concerned, should they watch the show?

Omonor (Lufudo Academy)

 

"The pieces affect everyone," Omonor said. "Even if it is women that are talking, they are talking about situations that around them that affect them. And if a woman is affected, it means her children are affected, her husband is affected. So, not just her personally but everyone around her. So, it's important for everyone to come as long as you are 15 years old and above."

"It is an educational piece. There's something for everyone to hear and go away with" Ibru added.

Speaking about their most embarrassing moment on stage, Omonor described a scene from the play where she was caught unaware and wasn't in the appropriate costume for the scene. Ibru also talked about a time she forgot her line upstage.

Watch the interview here.

"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play
