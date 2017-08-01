Home > Arts & Culture >

Goethe-Institut Lagos :  The German cultural centre in Nigeria welcomes new director

Goethe-Institut Lagos The German cultural centre in Nigeria welcomes new director

Goethe-Institut Lagos welcomes Friederike Möschel, to its Lagos City Hall offices replacing Marc-André Schmachtel as the new director.

  • Published:
play Friederike Möschel (Ajao Derin)

Mary Ogochukwu This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Nigerian celebrities
FCMB Bank presents Art Express 115
Art Investment Want to be a collector of art? Here's what you should do
Purple Hibiscus A review on one of Africa's finest debut novel
Arinze Stanley Meet the Nigerian artist who specialises in hyper realistic art (video)
Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans
Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Negative Drawing This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted
Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For artists and art enthusiasts in Lagos, there has been a new development on the scene.

Goethe-Institut Lagos, the German cultural centre in Nigeria, welcomes a new director, Friederike Möschel, to its Lagos City Hall offices.

Ms Möschel, who should have arrived last year, replaces Marc-André Schmachtel, whose term spanned five years (November 2010 –June 2016).

play Former director, Marc-André Schmachtel (Press reader)

 

The one-year interval between her arrival and  Schmachtel’s departure was occupied by Alfons Hug. A curator and critic, Mr Hug had occupied the same position three decades ago.

Born in Munich, Möschel grew up in Hamburg, Bonn and the city of her birth. She completed studies in German and English Literature in Bonn, Heidelberg and Köln and taught at the German Embassy School in Beijing, China for two years. Thereafter, she worked for four years in the education sector in Hamburg before joining the Goethe-Institut.

The new director comes to Lagos after a five-year term at the Institute’s Dubai office in the UAE, which she was instrumental in founding; another two and a half years as director of the language department at the Goethe-Institut Tashkent/Uzbekistan, and a two-and-a-half year stint in Kiev/Ukraine, where she was in charge of the regional co-ordination of the Eastern Partnership fund, and the implementation of cultural projects in Ukraine.

Taken together, Ms Möschel has now been with the Institute for a decade. “It’ll be quite different from my previous experiences,” the director said about her new office, “but I’m looking forward to an exciting term.”

play Staffs of Goethe-Institut (Goethe-Institut)

 

Since 1962, the Goethe-Institut in Nigeria has been a hub of cultural and artistic activities, and for Möschel, who is just shy of a full month in Lagos, a seamless transition is necessary.

“My focus is to pick-up from where my predecessors left off,” she said, “and - in a more diverse and impacting way - tap into the confidence, determination and drive of the younger generation of Nigerian artists.”

Ms Möschel is familiar with Nigerian culture products: the country’s literature, in particular. “Nigerian Literature is big out there,” she said, adding that she reads Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chinua Achebe, Helon Habila, Lola Shoneyin and other Nigerian writers. “It would be ridiculous to say one wants to improve on Nigerian Literature. But there are always openings for grassroots development. I’d like to work with as many local art institutions and corporations as possible at the grassroots level.”

While Friederike Möschel might have to get familiar with Nollywood and other aspects of the local culture, there is one item she has formed an impression of. Asked what she thinks of Nigerian food, Ms Möschel said, Jollof Rice—spicy! And I love spice.”

More

"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 "Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in...bullet
2 Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is...bullet
3 Tom Bob New York based street artist turns city into a playgroundbullet

Arts & Culture

Negative Drawing This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted
"Hausa People" London based illustrator captures history and culture of this ethnic group
Realistic Wood Art Can you spot which of these food items is an artwork?
Mary Ogochukwu This Nigerian lady paints stunning portraits of Nigerian celebrities