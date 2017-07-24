Home > Arts & Culture >

FCMB :  Bank presents Art Express 115

Despite the weather, Art115 held on the July 18, 2017 at FCMB, Sanusi Fafunwa Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Art115 was organized by the Eko Tag team in partnership with Fist City Monument Bank (FCMB) to engage, appreciate and reward the art community in a live art competition. Five artists with varying mediums and techniques were tasked to express their presentation of the magnificent plaza.

At 10:00am, with easels set and tools at the ready, the contestants got to work on blank canvass and paper. In the next two hours, they would proceed to create interesting interpretation of the building from different perspectives.

Some preferring to take the direct approach of clean lines and high contrast rendering, some employing bold or stark pen strokes to portray the values of the institution and even yet others creating colorful renditions using vibrant oil paint.

In the end, the pieces were judged based on uniqueness and technique with the top two picks from Obi Chigozie and Abiola Sodiq. Joint prizes from the Eko Tag team and FCMB were handed out to all participants by Osa Seven, Nigeria’s Foremost Graffiti Artist.

FCMB is known for its culture of excellence, as one of the financial institutions in Nigeria that has shown immense support when it comes to the promotion of Nigeria’s arts and culture. Since it began its partnership with the #Ekotag platform, the Bank has been involved with encouraging the emergence of fresh art talent.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.

Having successfully transformed to a retail and commercial banking-led group, FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself by delivering exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of personal and business aspirations of its customers.

Art115 was a fun and absolute success that left everyone feeling like a part of something significant. The winning pieces will be placed on display in a chosen FCMB branch as expected from an institution dedicated to celebrating Nigeria’s arts and culture.

