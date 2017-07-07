Denim Art :  Can you believe these paintings were actually made with jeans?

Turning your old denim into a stunning piece of art isn't one of the most thought-of ideas but artist Ian Berry amazes us with this.

Instead of using paint, artist Ian Berry creates incredibly detailed art with denim. His work revolves around melancholic urban scenes, usually depicting the lonely and less glamorous side of living in the city. Berry chose jeans as his material because he claims that denim is one of the dominant parts of urban lifestyle.

Ian Berry who claims he knew very little about textile art, or artists, before starting with his art says " I use the washes and fades in the denim to create my work and it is connecting each piece that really has pushed my work further and further in skill. If you were to look at any piece of mine, each piece, even the smallest, will be cut out of the gradient of the shade within a pair of jeans. It is what helps create that painterly look."

"I depict the many layers of urban living with the urbanist fabric there is (from rural beginnings) looking at the things we see every day but don’t really look at, by connecting a visual we see every day with a material we see and wear every day, we re-look at something and hopefully people can have a connection."

Berry's denim artworks aren't only beautiful but inspiring, stating the obvious about art not being all about creativity and innovation. And yes, there's absolutely no limit to choice of medium.