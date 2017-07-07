Home > Arts & Culture >

Denim Art :  Can you believe these paintings were actually made with jeans?

Denim Art Can you believe these paintings were actually made with jeans?

Artist, Ian Berry, creates incredibly detailed art around city life using denim because denim is a dominant part of urban lifestyle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ian Berry's denim art (Ian Berry/ Instagram)

Illusion Art 6 mind blowing paintings that will make you look twice
Culture Diaries Wana Udobang and other art enthusiasts share stories of how art has saved their lives
Pulse Art Review Nimbus gallery, the art and culture centre that speaks vintage
DIY Best tutorials on making your own bracelet
Dain Yoon Korean Artist transforms herself into mind-blowing optical illusions without photoshop
Arinze Stanley Meet the Nigerian artist who specialises in hyper realistic art (video)
Unstable Award winning book hits the stage this weekend, June 24, 2017
DIY Best tutorials on Wall decor
Hyper-realistic Art 5 Nigerian Instagram artists every art lover should know
Bilikisu Sungbo Was the Queen of Sheba buried in Ijebu?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turning your old denim into a stunning piece of art isn't one of the most thought-of ideas but artist Ian Berry amazes us with this.

Instead of using paint, artist Ian Berry creates incredibly detailed art with denim. His work revolves around melancholic urban scenes, usually depicting the lonely and less glamorous side of living in the city. Berry chose jeans as his material because he claims that denim is one of the dominant parts of urban lifestyle.

play Ian Berry's painting of a bathroom with denim (Ian Berry/ Instagram)

 

Ian Berry who claims he knew very little about textile art, or artists, before starting with his art says " I use the washes and fades in the denim to create my work and it is connecting each piece that really has pushed my work further and further in skill. If you were to look at any piece of mine, each piece, even the smallest, will be cut out of the gradient of the shade within a pair of jeans. It is what helps create that painterly look."

play Ian Berry in his studio (Instagram/ Ian Berry)

"I depict the many layers of urban living with the urbanist fabric there is (from rural beginnings) looking at the things we see every day but don’t really look at, by connecting a visual we see every day with a material we see and wear every day, we re-look at something and hopefully people can have a connection."

play Ian Berry's denim art (Instagram/ Ian Berry)

 

Berry's denim artworks aren't only beautiful but inspiring, stating the obvious about art not being all about creativity and innovation. And yes, there's absolutely no limit to choice of medium.

More

Jordan Griska Artist creates wrecked Mercedes-benz with 12,000 mirrors
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Jordan Griska Artist creates wrecked Mercedes-benz with 12,000 mirrorsbullet
2 DIY Best tutorials on making your own braceletbullet
3 DIY Best tutorials on Wall decorbullet

Arts & Culture

Bilikisu Sungbo Was the Queen of Sheba buried in Ijebu?
Culture Diaries Wana Udobang and other art enthusiasts share stories of how art has saved their lives
Illusion Art 6 mind blowing paintings that will make you look twice
Arinze Stanley Meet the Nigerian artist who specialises in hyper realistic art (video)