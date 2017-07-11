Art Investment :  Want to be a collector of art? Here's what you should do

Pretty much like any other field, collecting arts requires certain tricks and strategy.

Collecting art as a budding art lover could be a little tricky because of course, you don't want to end up purchasing works that have little or no market value.

These top-notch tips and tricks will, however, put you on the right track to collecting the best of art.

1. Do your research

Conceiving an idea is one of the most exciting things to do, so exciting that often times, we kinda want to just in and venture into whatever it is we conceived it. Of course, it's really good to be creative, innovative and all, but then it's even better when we calm down to do enough research work to fuel the engine on which the idea/plan is going to thrive on.

First, you want to know your market so well. Start by learning about art and artists (online and books) so that when you begin to make certain choices, you don't fall out place. When you do this, you're able to get a fair price and understand what' valuable in the world of art.

2. Get connected with other art collectors

When you are connected to other collectors, you get introduced to curators, museum shows, talks, and even studio visits with local artists and you even get to know what kind of art pieces they are purchasing. One of the several advantages of building relationships is that you get access to vital information, which is the sole ingredient to the success of any enterprise.

3. Attend major art events like exhibitions

These major art events and exhibitions are where a good number of curators select artists and highlight their work, often acting as great determinants of taste and leading indicators for the rest of the field.

4. Go for quality, not quantity

While you might feel tempted to collect as many pieces as you can. Remember, quality, not quantity is the language of business. It is better to collect slowly with focus than try to rush and take a more decorative approach.

These tips will help you figure out what to buy and what not to. Try to do a little research on the artist, to be sure he/she is a reputable artist, take a moment to ask yourself if you're really in love with the piece or if it's just a fading infatuation? Does it or does it not fit into your collections?

5. Get authentication

You want to ensure that you get a proof of purchase, certificate or anything that says you truly purchased the piece for future referencing.