Architecture Photography :  This couple travel the world to take pictures of stunning artistic buildings

Using the world as their canvas and themselves as a medium for their art pieces, Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda create beautiful portraits.

Rueda, who is a self-taught architectural photographer, and Devis, an illustrator, travel the world together to photograph the quirky side of architecture as they playfully interacting with these sites/buildings to create aesthetic pieces that are fascinating.

According to Rueda, "It is not enough to just have an image that looks beautiful, It has to tell something without the need of putting it into words."

Thanks to their creative poses, windows are transformed into smiling faces, building façades become theatrical backdrops, significant pointers on building turned into a wall clock.

