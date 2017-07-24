Home > Arts & Culture >

Architecture Photography :  This couple travel the world to take pictures of stunning artistic buildings

Architecture Photography This couple travel the world to take pictures of stunning artistic buildings

Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda use themselves as a medium to create beautiful artistic portraits in stunning architectural locations around the world.

  • Published:
Image

Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans
Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks too real to be mere paintings
Avocado Pits Artist turns fruit's seeds into beautiful pieces that can be worn as pendant
Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful furniture pieces
Itan The Story Play set to take over stage in Accra this July
Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful black women bodies are
Liquid Art Artist creates beautiful artworks with fluids
Wanderlust Exhibition explores the emotional and physical effects of migration
MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is hiding in Anambra
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Using the world as their canvas and themselves as a medium for their art pieces, Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda create beautiful portraits.

play Anna Davies and Daniel Rueda architecture photography (Instagram)
 

Rueda, who is a self-taught architectural photographer, and Devis, an illustrator, travel the world together to photograph the quirky side of architecture as they playfully interacting with these sites/buildings to create aesthetic pieces that are fascinating.

play Anna Davies and Daniel Rueda architecture photography (Instagram)

 

According to Rueda, "It is not enough to just have an image that looks beautiful, It has to tell something without the need of putting it into words."

Thanks to their creative poses, windows are transformed into smiling faces, building façades become theatrical backdrops,  significant pointers on building turned into a wall clock.

play Anna Davies and Daniel Rueda architecture photography (Instagram)

 

Check out more pictures in the gallery.

More

'No More Lies' Play set to hit Lagos theatre stage this weekend
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Ogbunike Caves One of Nigeria's most impressive natural wonders is...bullet
2 Olamide Babajide This Nigerian lady turns trash into beautiful...bullet
3 Culture Trip 10 Nigerian Artists you should knowbullet

Arts & Culture

FCMB presents Art Express 115
FCMB Bank presents Art Express 115
'No More Lies' Play set to hit Lagos theatre stage this weekend
Seun Adeyemi Artist transforms old Nigerian art sculptures into humans
Beyond Classically Beautiful This photo series shows how beautiful black women bodies are